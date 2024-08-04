E/R:Two die in fatal collision involving Toyota Corolla and motorbike

Regional News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: mybrytfmonline.com

Two persons have died in a fatal collision involving a private car and a Motorbike.



The fatal collision occurred on the Bunso-Koforidua highway near Street Corner Pub in New Tafo.



The unregistered motorcycle, was carrying two male adults, when the head-on crash with a Toyota Corolla, registration number GT 3200-10 occured.



Both individuals on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.



The sole occupant of the Toyota Corolla was injured and sent to New Tafo Government Hospital for treatment.



The cause of the accident is under investigation.