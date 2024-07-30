E-governance, digitalization playing significant roles in corruption fight – EOCO boss

General News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), has emphasized the significant role of digitalization in combating corruption.



She highlighted the impact of e-governance, e-procurement systems, and digital tax systems in enhancing transparency and efficiency while reducing corruption opportunities.



Speaking at the CIAMC Conference in Accra, she noted that initiatives like online tax filing and anti-corruption platforms have minimized human intervention and bribery.



She also stressed the need to bridge the digital divide and train citizens and public officials to maximize the benefits of these digital tools in the anti-corruption fight.