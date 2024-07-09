EC Chair pledges commitment to work with security agencies to ensure free & transparent elections

General News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: 3news

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has reaffirmed the commitment of the commission to work with security agencies to ensure free and transparent elections.



She expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the security agencies and announced a mop-up voter registration exercise from August 01 to August 03, 2024, to accommodate those who couldn't register during the initial period or who turned 18 after the completion of the registration.



Additionally, there will be a voter exhibition from August 20 to August 27.