EC Refutes allegations of secretly registering voters

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied allegations of secretly registering voters with stolen Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits.



These accusations were made by Election Watch Ghana, which claimed the EC was engaging in covert registration activities using stolen BVR kits.



Samuel Tetteh, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations at the EC, addressed the issue during a press conference in Accra on Tuesday. He dismissed the claims as baseless and urged the public to disregard them.



“The attention of the commission has been drawn to a press conference organized by a group called Election Watch Ghana, during which one Mark Ewusi alleged that the EC was using stolen BVR kits to register people secretly. The commission urges the public to ignore these baseless and unfounded allegations as they are without merit,” Tetteh stated.



Tetteh clarified that the EC had reported the loss of five laptops, which are components of the BVR kits, to security agencies, not the entire kits. He suggested that referring to the missing laptops as BVR kits was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.



“The commission has never reported that BVR kits have been stolen. The Commission reported to the security agencies that five laptops were missing. The commission informed all stakeholders about the missing laptops. Describing the missing laptops as BVRs is a deliberate attempt by certain groups to deceive the public in order to sustain their unfounded allegations. The five missing laptops on their own cannot be used to register voters,” Tetteh explained.