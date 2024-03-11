EC announces readiness for Ejisu by-election following John Kumah's death

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has announced its readiness to facilitate a by-election for the Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti region.



This decision follows the unfortunate passing of Member of Parliament, John Kumah. Kumah's death has left a significant void in the constituency, with many mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant.



John Kumah had been battling an undisclosed illness for an extended period, which eventually led him to seek medical treatment in Germany. Despite his health challenges, Kumah remained committed to his duties, returning to Ghana to participate in crucial parliamentary proceedings, particularly the passage of critical revenue measures in the 2024 budget. His determination and sense of responsibility were evident as he fulfilled his duties despite his personal struggles.



The sudden demise of the deputy finance minister has deeply affected Parliament, with Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Atiwa East, Mrs. Abena Osei-Asare, expressing profound sorrow upon hearing the news. Kumah's passing has not only left a void in the Ejisu Constituency but has also touched the hearts of his colleagues and constituents alike.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director for Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, provided insights into the commission's preparedness to conduct the by-election.



According to Dr. Quaicoe, the Electoral Commission operates in accordance with Article 112 of the Constitution, which mandates the commission to conduct by-elections within specific timeframes following vacancies in parliamentary seats.



In light of Kumah's passing, the Electoral Commission is ready to initiate the necessary procedures to organize the by-election for the Ejisu Constituency. Dr. Quaicoe assured the public that provisions for such events are always made, with the commission maintaining readiness to fulfill its constitutional mandate.



The loss of John Kumah is not only a personal tragedy but also a political one, prompting reflections on his contributions to governance and public service. As preparations for the by-election commence, the Ejisu Constituency and the nation as a whole mourn the loss of a dedicated leader and advocate for the people.