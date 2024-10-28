EC announces revisions to 2024 ballot statistics ahead of upcoming elections

General News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission (EC) has made minor updates to the 2024 Ballot Statistics, driven by decisions from District Registration Review Officers (DRROs) and High Courts.



These revisions also reflect changes following the recent Re-Exhibition of the Provisional Voters Register. According to a press release issued by the EC on Monday, the adjustments primarily affect 20 polling stations, necessitating the printing



Read full articleof additional ballot booklets to accommodate the changes.



In the release, the EC emphasized that it has communicated the revised ballot statistics, which include a comprehensive list of the impacted polling stations, to all Political Parties, Independent Presidential Candidates, and the designated Printing Firms. This proactive step aims to ensure that all stakeholders are informed and prepared for the upcoming electoral processes.



The EC has made a detailed schedule available to the public, outlining the specific polling stations affected by these adjustments. This transparency is crucial as it allows voters and political entities to remain informed about where they will cast their ballots during the elections.



The Commission has called on the public to pay close attention to these adjustments.



“These changes are part of our commitment to ensuring a transparent and efficient electoral process for the December 2024 elections,” the EC stated.



By keeping all stakeholders informed, the EC aims to foster trust and confidence in the electoral system as the nation approaches the crucial voting period.