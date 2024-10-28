You are here: HomeNews2024 10 28Article 1999607

General News of Monday, 28 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

EC announces revisions to 2024 ballot statistics ahead of upcoming elections

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jean Mensa, chairperson for Electoral Commission of Ghana Jean Mensa, chairperson for Electoral Commission of Ghana

The Electoral Commission (EC) has made minor updates to the 2024 Ballot Statistics, driven by decisions from District Registration Review Officers (DRROs) and High Courts.

These revisions also reflect changes following the recent Re-Exhibition of the Provisional Voters Register. According to a press release issued by the EC on Monday, the adjustments primarily affect 20 polling stations, necessitating the printing

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment