EC assures Ghanaians of conducting successful elections amid internet disruptions

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Director of Electoral Services at Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, has provided reassurance to the public regarding the upcoming 2024 general election, stating that recent internet disruptions will not affect its proceedings.



Dr. Quaicoe explained that both the announcement of presidential and parliamentary election results is conducted manually, ensuring independence from internet services.



Responding to concerns raised by some Ghanaians about potential internet interruptions on election day, Dr. Quaicoe clarified that the Biometric Verification Devices utilized in the electoral process operate offline using SD cards, thus preserving the integrity of the election results.



He emphasized the manual nature of the results declaration process and highlighted the offline operation of the Biometric Verification Devices, affirming that any issues with internet connectivity would not impact the 2024 elections.



Dr. Quaicoe elaborated on the manual counting and collation procedures followed by EC officials, ensuring the smooth operation of elections regardless of internet disruptions.



Despite recent nationwide internet disruptions affecting various sectors, including banking, academics, and transportation services, Dr. Quaicoe urged the public not to worry, assuring them that the electoral process remains unaffected.



The National Communications Authority (NCA) acknowledged the disruptions and pledged to collaborate with stakeholders to restore full connectivity. Efforts are underway to assess and repair the damage to ensure improved data services in the coming days, minimizing disruptions ahead of the 2024 general election.