EC begins Voter ID replacement for lost cards today

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the replacement of missing voter ID cards starts today, May 30, and will continue until June 14, 2024.



This service is for individuals who have lost their voter ID cards, with a fee of GH¢10 for the replacement.



Additionally, victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage will receive their replacements for free, allowing them to participate in the upcoming December 7 general election.



The EC's statement on May 28 detailed the payment process for replacements via shortcode 2221067#.



The EC emphasized its commitment to supporting all eligible voters, especially those affected by the dam spillage, in exercising their voting rights.