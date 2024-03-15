EC can use our data for 2024 elections – NIA boss

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Prof. Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), has announced that the Electoral Commission (EC) has the option to leverage data from the National Identity Register for the upcoming December elections.



This declaration was made during the launch of the Ghana Card Number at Birth initiative, spearheaded by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana and Flagbearer of the National Patriotic Party. The event took place on Thursday, March 14, at the Ga North Hospital in Ofankor, Greater Accra Region.



Expressing his enthusiasm, Attafuah highlighted the achievement of registering over 17.8 million Ghanaians onto the National Identity register. He emphasised that this milestone signifies a significant shift in the country’s voter identification process.



Attafuah underscored the importance of the National Identity Register and the allocation of personal identification numbers to every newborn in the country. He noted that this development would eradicate disputes concerning age and citizenship, ensuring a more transparent electoral process.



"With the registration of over 17.8 million Ghanaians onto the National Identity Register of Ghanaians aged 15 and above, we now begin to look at the base. Commencing today, the personal identification number will be assigned to every child born in this country," Attafuah stated.