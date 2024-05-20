EC commits to credible voter register amid limited registration challenges

General News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Despite initial challenges with the limited voter registration exercise, the Electoral Commission (EC) remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering a credible voter register for the 2024 elections.



Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the EC, assured the public of the commission's dedication to ensuring a successful electoral process during an interview on Hot Issues with Keminni Amanor.



Quaicoe highlighted the efficiency and accuracy of the EC's Biometric Voter Devices (BVDs), emphasizing that despite technical challenges in the past, the 2020 elections were ultimately successful.



Regarding the switch to offline registration mode, Quaicoe clarified that this was part of the agreed-upon process with political parties and not a new development.



Addressing concerns about security and the use of drones in polling stations, Quaicoe explained the logistical challenges involved in approving such technology.



As the limited voter registration exercise progresses, approximately 623,000 first-time voters are expected to be registered across the country before the December 7 national elections.



To ensure accessibility, the EC has established additional registration centers, both permanent and mobile, to accommodate eligible applicants, especially those in hard-to-reach areas.