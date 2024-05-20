EC corrects voter registration graphs following NDC criticism

General News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has made corrections to the infographics they shared regarding the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.



This correction follows a critique from Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who highlighted discrepancies in the data presented.



Dr. Boamah pointed out that the EC's graphs for Greater Accra and Upper East regions showed conflicting information.



According to the bar graph, both regions had 981 challenges filed against voter eligibility. However, the visual representation for Greater Accra was significantly taller than that for Upper East, indicating a discrepancy.



In response, Dr. Boamah took to social media to express his concerns, highlighting the inconsistency and labeling the error as unacceptable. He emphasized that such elementary mistakes should not occur in crucial electoral data, urging the EC to rectify the issue promptly.



Acknowledging the mistake, the EC posted on social media, admitting that the figure of 981 challenges for Greater Accra was mistakenly duplicated for Upper East.



The commission assured the public that they had addressed the error by meeting with the team responsible for creating the infographics and implementing significant changes.



The EC further clarified that all other information in the infographics was accurate and reiterated their commitment to enhancing their data presentation methods. They promised to employ more rigorous processes in the future to prevent such errors from recurring.



By correcting these mistakes, the EC aims to maintain public trust and ensure transparency in the voter registration process.





