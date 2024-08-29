EC deliberately deleting names of voters in NDC strongholds – Mr. Beautiful

General News of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Mr. Beautiful, a strong supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC) of removing the names of registered voters from NDC strongholds to prevent them from voting.



Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, he warned that this could lead to unrest during the elections.



He urged Ghanaians who want change to be vigilant and even suggested bringing old pestles to polling stations to confront any EC officers who attempt to manipulate the voting process.