EC directs district officers to switch to offline mode for voter registration exercise

In response to network challenges encountered on Wednesday afternoon, the Electoral Commission (EC) has directed its district officers to switch to offline mode of registration beginning Thursday, May 9, 2024.



The decision was communicated through a statement released on Wednesday, May 8, wherein the EC apologized for the delays experienced during the online registration process.



"The Commission apologizes for the delays experienced this afternoon," the statement read.



Moreover, the EC assured stakeholders that in the event of a backlog of voters at the end of the twenty-one (21) day registration period, the exercise would be extended beyond the initial deadline of May 27, 2024.



