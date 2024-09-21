EC explains why Bernard Mornah was disqualified

Politics of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The Electoral Commission (EC) has disqualified Bernard Mornah, presidential candidate of the People’s National Convention (PNC), from the 2024 general election due to irregularities in his nomination forms.



The issues include incomplete details for supporters, misuse of registered voters, and inconsistent signatures.



Mornah, a veteran politician, was seen as a hope for the party's resurgence.



The ruling has sparked widespread debate about fairness and its impact on Ghana’s democracy.