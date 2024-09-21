You are here: HomeNews2024 09 21Article 1984382

Politics of Saturday, 21 September 2024

    

Source: Daily Guide

EC explains why Bernard Mornah was disqualified

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jean Mensa, Chairperson for the Electoral Commission of Ghana Jean Mensa, Chairperson for the Electoral Commission of Ghana

The Electoral Commission (EC) has disqualified Bernard Mornah, presidential candidate of the People’s National Convention (PNC), from the 2024 general election due to irregularities in his nomination forms.

The issues include incomplete details for supporters, misuse of registered voters, and inconsistent signatures.

Mornah, a veteran politician, was seen as a hope for the party's resurgence.

The ruling has sparked widespread debate about fairness and its impact on Ghana’s democracy.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment