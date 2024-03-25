EC field officers await payment for 2023 district-level elections

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: CNR

Field officers hired by the Electoral Commission (EC) for the 2023 district-level elections are expressing frustration over the delay in receiving their payments.



These officers played crucial roles during the elections, which involved training and deploying over 100,000 officials to 38,000 polling stations nationwide in December of the preceding year.



Despite assurances from the EC regarding timely payment, the officers are yet to receive their stipends.



Nii Adjin Tettey, a contracted presiding officer, shared his concerns with Citi News, highlighting the prolonged wait for payment.





“We are given forms to fill out to provide our bank details. However, whatever work that needed to have been done for months, since December, electoral officers have not heard anything. And it is not only about a particular constituency, but I am talking about the whole nation. It is not like one region has been paid and some other regions have not been paid. The Electoral Commission hasn’t released money to those who worked in the field since the last election.”