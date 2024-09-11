EC has been caught ‘pants down’ – Omane Boamah

Politics of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of Elections, Dr. Boamah, has alleged that the Electoral Commission (EC) admitted to deliberate mistakes during the voters' exhibition exercise.



In a Facebook post on September 11, 2024, he criticized the EC for rationalizing "criminal manipulation" after being caught.



He claimed the EC added 243,540 illegal voter transfers from 2020 to the 2024 register.



Dr. Boamah demanded a forensic audit and called for re-exhibiting the register.



The NDC’s findings revealed other registration issues, supporting calls for an audit to protect Ghana’s electoral process.



A demonstration is set for September 17, 2024, in all regional capitals.