EC must not betray the trust of Ghanaians – Mahama

Politics of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: 3news

John Dramani Mahama, NDC Flagbearer, has said the September 17 'Enough is Enough' demonstration was about justice and ensuring democratic integrity, not just an audit request.



He urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to maintain public trust and transparency. NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia also stressed the need for a credible electoral process.



The EC responded by promising to deliver a robust Final Register for the December 2024 elections and is open to further discussions with the NDC.