EC predetermined the candidates on the ballot paper – Dr. Sam Ankrah alleges

Politics of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Samuel Sarpong Ankrah, leader of the Alternative Force for Action (AFA), has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of manipulating the presidential candidate selection process for the December 7, 2024, elections.



He claims he was disqualified without prior communication regarding the vague criteria used.



Dr. Ankrah argues that transparency is lacking and believes his rising influence among educated citizens triggered fears within political circles that led to his exclusion.



The EC disqualified 11 candidates from the 24 who applied, prompting some, including notable figures like Janet Nabla, to take legal action against the commission's decisions.