EC reacts to the passing of Presidential Candidate Akua Donkor

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has announced the death of Madam Akua Donkor, the presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), expressing deep sorrow at the unfortunate news.



Akua Donkor, a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics known for her unique voice and dedication to the nation,



had been actively campaigning ahead of the 2024 elections. Her sudden passing has cast a shadow over the election season, necessitating procedural adjustments as the Commission works to ensure a smooth electoral process.



In light of this unexpected development, the Electoral Commission has temporarily halted the printing of the presidential ballot papers. According to a press release signed by Deputy Chairman for Operations, Samuel Tettey, this decision was made to allow the GFP adequate time to nominate a new candidate.



The Commission highlighted that it is committed to maintaining transparency and fairness throughout this transitional period, ensuring that the GFP is not disadvantaged by this unforeseen event.



The Commission also cited Article 50 (4) of the 1992 Constitution, which provides guidance on the steps to take if a candidate passes away before the election but after nominations have closed.



The clause states, “where at the close of nominations, but before the election, one of the candidates dies, a further period of ten days shall be allowed for nominations…”



This constitutional provision is aimed at providing parties like the GFP an opportunity to reorganize and present a new candidate, avoiding any gaps in representation on the ballot.



“The Commission has since informed the GFP to make arrangements to nominate a new Candidate and inform the Commission accordingly,” the statement added.



The Electoral Commission’s response underscores its commitment to upholding the integrity of Ghana’s electoral process while accommodating for exceptional circumstances.