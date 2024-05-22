EC reports over 522,000 registered voters as of May 19

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced that a total of 522,025 voters have been registered as of Sunday, May 19.



This update was provided by Samuel Tetteh, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations at the EC, during a press conference held in Accra on Tuesday.



Breaking down the figures, the Greater Accra region recorded 74,420 registered voters, making up 14.3% of the total.



The North East region had 14,147 voters (2.7%), while the Upper East region registered 20,135 voters (3.9%). The Northern region saw a tally of 47,948 voters, which constitutes 9.2% of the total registered voters.



Additional regions also reported significant numbers. The Bono region registered 20,886 voters (4%), Bono East had 18,861 voters (3.6%), and the Volta region recorded 26,486 voters (5.1%).



In the Upper West region, there were 15,652 voters (3%), the Eastern region had 48,563 voters (9.3%), and the Central region recorded 56,141 voters (10.8%).



Furthermore, the Ashanti region led with 90,480 registered voters (17.3%). Other notable figures include the Western region with 33,609 voters (6.4%), and the Ahafo region with 10,861 voters (2.1%).



In terms of gender distribution, Tetteh highlighted that 246,455 of the registered voters are male (47.21%) and 275,570 are female (52.79%).