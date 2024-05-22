You are here: HomeNews2024 05 22Article 1941014

EC reports over 522,000 registered voters as of May 19

Samuel Tetteh, Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations at EC Samuel Tetteh, Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations at EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced that a total of 522,025 voters have been registered as of Sunday, May 19.

This update was provided by Samuel Tetteh, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations at the EC, during a press conference held in Accra on Tuesday.

Breaking down the figures, the Greater Accra region recorded 74,420 registered voters, making up 14.3% of the total.

The North East region had 14,147 voters (2.7%), while the Upper East region registered 20,135 voters (3.9%). The Northern region saw a tally of 47,948 voters, which constitutes 9.2% of the total registered voters.

Additional regions also reported significant numbers. The Bono region registered 20,886 voters (4%), Bono East had 18,861 voters (3.6%), and the Volta region recorded 26,486 voters (5.1%).

In the Upper West region, there were 15,652 voters (3%), the Eastern region had 48,563 voters (9.3%), and the Central region recorded 56,141 voters (10.8%).

Furthermore, the Ashanti region led with 90,480 registered voters (17.3%). Other notable figures include the Western region with 33,609 voters (6.4%), and the Ahafo region with 10,861 voters (2.1%).

In terms of gender distribution, Tetteh highlighted that 246,455 of the registered voters are male (47.21%) and 275,570 are female (52.79%).

