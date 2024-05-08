EC responds to NDC's allegations, stresses dedication to fair elections

General News of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, has affirmed the commission's resilience amid escalating doubts surrounding its procedures leading up to the 2024 general elections.



In the face of raised eyebrows from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding potential partiality in favor of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Quaicoe reiterated the EC's dedication to impartiality.



The NDC has persistently questioned the neutrality of EC officials and expressed concerns about potential compromises during the electoral process.



Referring to the recent Ejisu by-election, where Kwadaso MP Dr Kingsley Nyarko was allegedly filmed offering a white envelope to EC officials, which was construed as a bribe, the NDC stressed their reservations regarding electoral credibility.



However, speaking on Citi TV, Dr Quaicoe stated that the commission is following the law in executing their duties, asserting that their actions will withstand scrutiny.



He likened the NDC's reservations to pre-match criticisms of a football referee, suggesting that this could serve as a tactic to keep the EC vigilant.



Reflecting on the tenure of former EC Boss Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, who served for 23 years despite controversies surrounding the 1992 elections, Dr Quaicoe emphasized the importance of conscientiousness in electoral duties and expressed confidence in the EC's approach to conducting free and fair elections.