EC reverses decision to eliminate indelible ink in 2024 Elections

Politics of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Electoral Commission (EC) has reversed its decision to eliminate the use of indelible ink in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



This decision comes in response to strong criticisms from various stakeholders, including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Dr. Eric Asare Bossman, the Deputy EC Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, acknowledged the concerns raised by the public, parliamentarians, political parties, and civil society members.



"After listening to the discussions, we have heard the concerns of the general public, we have heard the parliamentarians, we have heard the concerns of the NPP and the NDC and civil society members, so we have concluded that if by using the ink people will have more trust in the process, why not?" He stated in an interview with Joy FM.



Dr. Bossman clarified that the initial intent was to eliminate double verification in the voting process.



"The Commission said if Mr Evans Mensah is coming to vote, then Mr Evans Mensah will be verified electronically for us to know that indeed Mr Mensah has been verified so when you want to go ahead to use the indelible ink then clearly you don’t have confidence in your biometric register, so as a result of that, we suggested that it will be better if we do away with the ink," he explained.