EC’s BVR theft: One accused person granted bail

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: CNR

One of the four accused persons standing trial for the theft of biometric voter registration kits from the premises of the Electoral Commission (EC) has been granted bail.



Lawyer of Joseph Blankson Adumadzie who is a database administrator of the commission and the third accused person, revealed at the circuit court where the trial is ongoing, that the bail was granted by the High Court.



State prosecutors expressed surprise at the turn of events as they wondered why the court would grant the third accused bail considering the national interest the case has generated.



But lawyers of the accused noted that he is yet to meet the bail conditions as proceedings from the High Court have not been served on the police.



Meanwhile, the three others including a labourer and security officer with the electoral commission and a student have been remanded.



The lawyer of the fourth accused, Clifford Yeboah, who is a student asked the court to grant his client bail just as the High Court has done for the third accused.



In an attempt to appeal to the Judge, the lawyer revealed that his client had forfeited his examination as a result of the continuous incarceration. He also indicated that some of the alleged stolen items valued at not more than GHc 2,000 have been retrieved from the possession of his client.



The court however insisted on remanding the accused person.



Police prosecutors requested for adjournment as investigations are still ongoing. They noted that some Dell laptops with bio-data and important information are yet to be retrieved.



They however promised to provide all disclosures to the lawyers of the accused before the close of day on April 29, 2024.



The case has been adjourned to May 6, 2024.