EC’s failure to fix its porous IT, Statistics outfit deliberate – NDC

Politics of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Omane Boamah, Director of IT and Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the Electoral Commission's IT systems, labeling them the "weakest link" ahead of the 2024 elections.



He expressed concerns that the Commission's failure to address IT issues could be seen as a deliberate attempt to manipulate the election outcome.



Highlighting past errors corrected by the NDC and network failures during registration exercises, Dr. Boamah urged NDC members to remain vigilant, emphasizing that Ghana's elections are manual and results agreed upon at polling stations are crucial.



He assured that the NDC would ensure accurate result collation and protection of votes.