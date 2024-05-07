EC's limited voter registration hit by network challenges in several districts

General News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission's (EC) limited voter registration exercise has faced network challenges in multiple districts across the country, including Ayawaso West Wougon, Ayawaso Central, Korle Klotey, Ayawaso East, and Ayawaso North.



Reports indicate that these districts have been unable to register any individuals since the start of the process at 7 am.



These issues are not limited to specific districts but seem to be part of a larger national problem that could disrupt the registration process.



As a result, many people who arrived at EC centers in these districts are waiting for the network to stabilize to enable the registration process to continue.



The Electoral Commission had anticipated registering approximately 623,000 first-time voters nationwide during this limited exercise.



However, the network challenges have caused delays and frustrations among potential registrants.



Despite these challenges, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, emphasized the Commission's commitment to delivering credible, transparent, and peaceful elections, starting with the 2024 registration exercise.



She emphasized the importance of a credible and accurate voter register, stating that without it, transparent and acceptable elections are not possible.



The 21-day registration exercise, which began on Monday, aims to enroll individuals who have turned 18 years old since the last registration into the national voter register.



It is being conducted at the EC's district offices and in difficult-to-access electoral areas, highlighting the Commission's efforts to ensure broad voter participation.