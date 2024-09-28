EC schedules IPAC meeting for Sept. 30

General News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Electoral Commission (EC) is set to hold an Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting on September 30, 2024, to discuss the electoral register amid concerns about its integrity ahead of the general elections.



The meeting comes after the NDC demanded a forensic audit of the Provisional Voter’s Register due to discrepancies.



However, the EC, led by Jean Mensa, insists that current legal measures haven't been fully utilized to address these issues.



The EC remains committed to transparency and has invited the NDC to observe the process, while assuring voters that an online version of the register will be available until election day.