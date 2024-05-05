EC to begin voter ID card replacement on May 30

General News of Sunday, 5 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced plans to initiate the replacement of voter ID cards from May 30 to June 14, alongside the acceptance of vote transfers and proxy voting applications.



These processes will be conducted at EC district offices, selected electoral areas, and public universities within the specified timeframe.



Notably, the EC has emphasized that it constitutes a criminal offense for a guarantor to vouch for more than 10 individuals, non-Ghanaians, or those under 18 years old.



In preparation for the December 2024 elections, the EC had previously revealed intentions to update the voter register. This update, scheduled from May 7 to May 27, 2024, aims to incorporate newly eligible voters, particularly individuals who have recently reached the age of 18, into the voter registry.



Additionally, individuals over 18 years old who have not yet registered for a voter’s ID card will have the opportunity to do so during this period.