EC to open nominations for 2024 elections on September 9

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission (EC) will begin accepting nominations for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections from Monday, September 9, to Friday, September 13. This announcement, made on Thursday, August 1, aligns with the 2020 Public Elections Regulations (C.I 127).

Candidates can download nomination forms from the EC's website starting Friday, August 2. The filing fee for presidential candidates is GH¢100,000,

