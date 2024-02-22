EC to release 2024 electoral calendar by end of February

General News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has confirmed its intention to release the electoral calendar for the 2024 general elections by the end of February 2024.



The decision to announce the calendar follows the Commission's commitment to maintaining the original December 7 date for the elections, despite earlier discussions about a potential change.



Controversies arose over the proposed alteration of the voting date for the 2024 elections, prompted by concerns from the Seventh Day Adventist Church regarding the election day falling on a Saturday, which is considered a Sabbath day by the Adventists.



Addressing questions during the Public Accounts Committee sitting on Wednesday, February 21, Deputy Chair of the Commission, Dr. Bossman Asare, affirmed that the EC would soon disclose the 2024 electoral calendar. He provided assurance that the calendar would be made public before the end of February 2024.