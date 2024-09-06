You are here: HomeNews2024 09 06Article 1977887

EC to start receiving nominations for presidential election from Sep. 9

The Electoral Commission (EC) will accept presidential election nominations from September 9th to 13th at its Accra office.

Candidates must submit completed forms, signed by themselves and two registered voters from each District Assembly, and include four passport-sized photos.

A fee of GH¢100,000 (GH¢75,000 for female candidates and persons with disabilities) is required.

Forms are available on the EC website from August 2nd.

Submissions must be made in person between 9:00 am-12:00 pm and 2:00 pm-5:00 pm daily.

