EC told to publish 2024 polling station results before declaration

General News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) has urged Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC) to publish results from all polling stations before officially declaring the final outcomes of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



This call follows past electoral disputes, including the 2020 elections, where discrepancies led to the EC declaring results twice.



IDEG's Senior Research Fellow, Kwesi Jonah, highlighted the importance of this step in ensuring transparency and preventing election rigging, aligning with recommendations from the European Union to strengthen Ghana's democratic processes.



The EC is considering reforms in response, aiming to boost public trust and electoral integrity.