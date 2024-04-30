EC urges caution as investigation into alleged bribery in Ejisu By-election begins

General News of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission (EC) has initiated an investigation into the alleged bribery involving two officials during the Ejisu Constituency by-election.



The officials were withdrawn after a video emerged showing a white envelope, suspected to contain cash, being handed over to them by New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Prof. Kingsley Nyarko.



Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, stated that the investigation would determine the next course of action.



In an interview with JoyNews, Dr. Quaicoe cautioned against rushing to judgment, emphasizing the need to await the outcome of the investigation.



He highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the contents of the envelope and the circumstances of its delivery, stating, "For now, we shouldn’t crucify them till we do the investigation and get to the root of it because clearly if you watched (the video), the parcel was being given to them and the people were not ready to take it."



The EC, in a statement, reaffirmed its commitment to integrity, truth, and transparency, citing these as the reasons for withdrawing the two temporary staff members pending the investigation.



The statement read, “The commission upholds the principles and values of integrity, truth, and transparency. These values are reinforced during the training of all temporary staff.”