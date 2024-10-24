EC will declare me president by midnight of December 7 – Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: 3news

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed strong confidence that he will be declared president by the Electoral Commission (EC) by midnight on December 7, 2024.



Speaking at a Youth Connect event in Anloga, Volta Region, Bawumia predicted a clear NPP victory, teasing that the NDC is already sensing defeat with just six weeks left to the elections.



He assured supporters of a brighter future under his leadership, contrasting his vision with the previous administration’s challenges, such as canceled allowances and the energy crisis.