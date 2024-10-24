You are here: HomeNews2024 10 24Article 1998056

Source: 3news

EC will declare me president by midnight of December 7 – Bawumia

Bawumia predicted a clear NPP victory Bawumia predicted a clear NPP victory

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed strong confidence that he will be declared president by the Electoral Commission (EC) by midnight on December 7, 2024.

Speaking at a Youth Connect event in Anloga, Volta Region, Bawumia predicted a clear NPP victory, teasing that the NDC is already sensing defeat with just six weeks left to the elections.

He assured supporters of a brighter future under his leadership, contrasting his vision with the previous administration’s challenges, such as canceled allowances and the energy crisis.

