Source: GNA

EC yet to decide on proposed offline exhibition of Provisional Voters’ Register

The Electoral Commission (EC) has not yet decided on whether to conduct an offline exhibition of the Provisional Voters’ Register.

While an online exhibition is planned, concerns have been raised about accessibility for rural voters.

EC’s Director of Electoral Services, Benjamin Bano-Bioh, stated that the offline option is still under consideration.

Voters can check their registration details online for free using the code *711*51#.

The EC urged journalists to report factually and avoid misinformation, as part of training organized by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) to promote accurate election reporting.

