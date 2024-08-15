You are here: HomeNews2024 08 15Article 1970477

General News of Thursday, 15 August 2024

    

Source: 3news

ECG MD vouches for new meters despite customer complaints

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dubik Mahama Dubik Mahama

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has clarified that customer complaints about increased energy consumption with new meters are due to the meters being more accurate than the old ones.

ECG Managing Director Dubik Mahama explained that the new meters better reflect actual power usage, so every device's consumption is now accurately recorded.

The meter replacements align with PURC regulations, as most old meters have exceeded their 10-year lifespan.

Mahama urged customers to focus on energy conservation to manage costs.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment