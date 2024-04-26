ECG Workers condemn Ashanti Regional Minister's response to manager's arrest

General News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region have responded to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, over his refusal to apologize for the arrest of one of their managers, expressing their dissatisfaction with his approach.



The ECG employees expressed confusion over the Minister's decision to attack and insult them instead of offering an apology for the arrest, questioning the justification for such actions.



Bismark Adomah, the National Vice Chairman of the Senior Staff Association for ECG, voiced their concerns during an interview on Adom FM's morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday, emphasizing their innocence and calling for an explanation rather than insults.



The rift between the ECG workers and Mr. Osei-Mensah emerged after the Minister reported the Ashanti East General Manager, Ing. Michael Wiafe, to the police for his refusal to reconnect power supply to the Kumasi Technical University due to outstanding debts amounting to GH₵600,000.00.



Despite the workers' demand for an apology, the Minister stood by his decision, citing security concerns. However, Mr. Adomah hinted at potential actions to be decided upon during the upcoming NEC meeting, asserting their commitment to pursuing debtors while refusing to be intimidated.