ECG announces power outages in over 25 communities in Acca and Tema

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disclosed that more than 25 areas across the Accra and Tema regions will be affected by power outages in the coming days.



Among the impacted communities are Ghana Steel, Palace Mall, Furniture Citi, Lovely Transport, Kpone Barrier, and several others. The announcement, made through a statement on Thursday, prompted an apology from ECG to its affected customers.



According to ECG, the power interruptions stem from a shortfall in power supply from the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to their Pokuase Bulk Supply Point and the Smelter 2 Bulk Supply Point.



Despite the inconvenience caused, ECG has not provided a specific timeline for restoring power to the affected areas. This lack of clarity has elicited frustration among customers, who criticise the absence of a timetable to aid in planning.



The power disruptions have triggered public outcry, particularly following remarks by Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, asserting that there is no 'dumsor' (erratic power supply) in the country and therefore no need for a timetable.



Amid the escalating situation, both GRIDCo and ECG have refrained from offering detailed explanations to the public, a stance that stakeholders view unfavorably.







