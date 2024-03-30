ECG assures Ghanaians of stable national grid amid recent power outages

General News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued a statement, reassuring the public of the stability of the national power grid despite recent localized power outages.



Addressing concerns about power disruptions in certain areas, the ECG emphasized that any ongoing power outages were the result of localized faults rather than systemic issues affecting the entire grid.



In response to inquiries from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) regarding power outage records for the current year, the ECG disclosed issuing over 100 power outage notifications in the first two and a half months of 2024. These outages were primarily attributed to maintenance activities.



While the PURC had requested the ECG to provide a load shedding schedule among other inquiries, the ECG's response clarified that the recent outages were due to localized faults and affirmed the stability of the national power supply.



