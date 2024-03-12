ECG attributes 'dumsor' to blown fuses in overloaded transformers

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has indicated that the recurring power outages, known as 'dumsor,' experienced during the peak hours of 7 pm-11 pm, could be attributed to blown fuses in transformers.



According to ECG, 630 distribution transformers in various communities across their operational areas are currently operating at full capacity due to increased demand.



This situation may lead to blown fuses and damaged conductors, resulting in power outages, especially during the peak load period.



ECG reassured customers that they are actively upgrading transformers and implementing new projects to alleviate the strain and ensure a more reliable power supply.



Customers in affected communities are advised to report any localized outages or voltage fluctuations to the ECG Call Center for prompt resolution.



See the statement from ECG below:



