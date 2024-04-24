ECG attributes power outages in Greater Accra Region to rains

General News of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has clarified that recent power outages experienced by customers in the Greater Accra Region were a result of a severe rainstorm on Tuesday, April 23.



In a statement, ECG reassured affected customers that their engineers are working diligently to restore power as swiftly as possible.



"Customers should please note that our engineers are working assiduously to restore power supply to affected customers," stated the ECG.



The company urged customers experiencing outages to report them promptly through various channels, including the ECG call centre, nearby ECG offices, or official social media handles @ECGghOfficial.



Expressing regret for any inconvenience caused, the ECG assured customers of their commitment to resolving the issue promptly.



