ECG attributes power outages in parts of Accra to flooding of seven substations

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cited flooding as the cause of power outages affecting several areas in Accra.



In a press release issued on Thursday, May 2, ECG stated that seven substations, including Station H -Dzorwulu, Burma Camp L, Station D – Avenor, High Street AH, La Trade AJ, Lakeside Estate, and Gbawe, were inundated following heavy rainfall on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.



The flooding of these substations has disrupted power supply to the affected areas.



ECG has assured the public that they are working in collaboration with the Ghana Fire Service to drain the flooded substations promptly, with the aim of restoring power supply as soon as possible.





