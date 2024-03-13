General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has reassured the public that recent power interruptions do not warrant the implementation of a load-shedding timetable, dispelling fears of a resurgence of "dumsor."



Laila Abubakar, ECG's External Communications Manager, clarified that while power cuts have occurred, they are not necessarily indicative of load shedding. She emphasized that various factors contribute to these interruptions, with ECG actively working to address issues within its control.



Abubakar clarified that the absence of a load-shedding timetable does not imply a return to "dumsor," highlighting the need for clear communication about the nature of power disruptions.



“The thing is, we just want people to be aware that when your power goes off, it is not always a matter of load shedding. There are several issues and there are some of them that fall before the doorsteps of ECG. We are doing as much as possible to solve the ones that we can.”



She further explained that the term "dumsor" encompasses different interpretations, making it challenging to provide a standardized timetable. Therefore, ECG opts for ongoing communication to address specific issues as they arise, rather than relying on a fixed schedule.



“There aren’t any issues with shedding load. The load shed, I think is what people understand by ‘Dumsor’. But usually, when someone asks me if, there is Dumsor, I ask them what do you understand and what do you think ‘Dumsor’ means. Unfortunately, there wouldn’t be a timetable.”