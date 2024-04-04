ECG engages Nsawam customers on new service innovations

Regional News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Staff members from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Accra West Region have interacted with customers in Nsawam to introduce new services aimed at enhancing customer convenience.



These initiatives include the Loss Reduction Programme (LRP), an improved mobile application, ECG's cashless service, simplified service request procedures, and the ongoing mass replacement of non-smart post-paid and pre-paid meters with smart MMS-compliant prepaid meters.



During these engagements, ECG staff interacted with various groups of customers, including those at the Nsawam main market, prisons market, Adoagyiri central mosque, several churches, and local communities.



To address customer concerns, ECG also established a help desk.

According to Benjamin Hagan, the ECG District Manager for Nsawam, the company is currently replacing thousands of post-paid and non-smart prepaid meters in the district. He emphasized the importance of raising awareness through regular customer engagements, especially considering the ongoing meter replacements.



Hagan highlighted that in the Accra West Region, some meters are being replaced for free.



The new smart prepaid meters allow customers to conveniently top up credits using the ECG Power App or a short code. He urged customers to allow identified officers into their premises for meter replacements, assuring them that all outstanding credit balances on old meters would be transferred to the new smart prepaid meters.



Elizabeth Appiah, the marketing officer for the Accra West region, emphasized the benefits of the enhanced ECG app, noting that it accepts payments from all mobile money wallets, Visa, and Mastercard.



Through the app, customers can monitor their daily consumption and report faults, with no e-levy charges applied to mobile money transactions with ECG.



Sylvester Abrefa Besea, the ECG Accra West Regional Commercial Manager, advised customers to remain vigilant against fraudsters and to contact the nearest ECG office or call center for clarifications, reiterating that the meter replacement exercise is free for all customers in the region, which comprises eight operational districts.