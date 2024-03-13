ECG gives 91 hospitals 72 hours to settle debts or be disconnected

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024
Source: CNR
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued demand notices to hospitals with outstanding bills, warning of disconnection from the national grid if payment is not made within 72 hours.
A total of 91 health facilities across the country are in debt to the ECG, with a combined outstanding amount of GH¢261 million.
Several prominent hospitals, such as the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, and Ridge Hospital in the Greater Accra region, Komfo Anokye and Manhyia Government Hospitals in the Ashanti region, Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta region, and Kibi Government Hospital in the Eastern region, are among those facing potential disconnection.
This action is part of ECG’s broader strategy to recover customer debts and bolster its operational capacity.
In an interview on Eyewitness News, Ashanti Region ECG’s Communications Manager, Grace Garshong, stated that this was the company’s final option.
She noted that the company had regularly issued these facilities with their bills and communicated with them, but they had still not settled their debts.
“We have now given them demand notice after they have received their bills for some time. And it is after 72 hours that if they do not pay we will do the disconnection. …This is almost like the last resort before disconnection. We’ve spoken to them; they have received several bills already and on our bills, we give a time that you will have to come and pay, and they haven’t.”
“That is why we didn’t even go ahead to disconnect them outright, but we have given them the demand notice so that at least it will give them the 72 hours respite before we take any action…If they don’t come at all, that is when the last resort, we be the disconnection.”
Meanwhile, below are some of the hospitals likely to be disconnected by ECG.
Volta region Total GHc15, 163,879
Kpeve Government Hospital GHc750, 147.70
Ho Municipal Hospital GHc 1,247,730
Ho Teaching Hospital (3 meters) GHc5,808,989
Hohoe Municipal Hospital GHc2,472, 043
Keta Municipal Hospital GHc410, 983
Ketu South Hospital GHc1, 706,390
Sogakope District Hospital GHc1, 437,822
Worawora Government Hospital GHc1, 329,767
Accra East Region Total GHc66, 643,680.32
37 Military Hospital GHc33, 477,392.71
Police Hospital GHc6, 109,568
Dodowa District Hospital GHc 3,629,966
Pantang Hospital GHc5, 342,310
Lekma Hospital GHc2, 602,464
La General Hospital GHc642,954
University of Ghana Hospital GHc2, 249,767
Achimota Hospital GHc2, 502,589
Kwabenya Hospital GHc10, 086,666
Tema Region Total GHc8, 227,299.48
Community 22 Polyclinic GHc720, 245
Akuse Govt Hspt GHc1, 723,768
Battor Hspt GHc1, 837,613
General Hspt GHc242, 078
Kpone Health Center GHc379, 520
Ministry of Health GHc378, 864
Municipal Health GHc112, 375
Poly Clinic Nungua GHc414, 589
Sege Polyclinic GHc393, 680
Somanya District Hspt GHc1, 352,341
Urban Health GHc672, 222
Accra West Region Total GHc55, 782,569.71
Bortianor Polyclinic GHc442, 468
Korle Bu Teaching Hspt GHc10, 216,075
Nsawam Hspt GHc2, 814,584
Oduman Polyclinic GHc713, 520
Ridge Regional Hspt GHc41, 595,921
Central Region Total GHc21, 313,839.75
Ankaful Psychiatric GHc2, 225,745
Cape Coast Municipal Hspt GHc2, 351,591
Central Regional Hspt (Two meters) GHc7,048,927
District Hospital GHc 1,592,822
Trauma Hospital Winneba GHc1, 418,389
Twifo Praso New Hspt GHc (Two meters) GHc5,826,432
Winneba Govt Hspt GHc849, 929
Eastern Region Total GHc21, 031,322
Abirim Dist Hspt GHc1, 266,455
Government Hspt GHc2, 204,650
Asamankese Hspt GHc1, 202,252
Begoro Govt Hspt GHc987, 753
Ministry of Health GHc1, 289,724
Kibi Govt Hspt (Two meters) GHc2,947,367
Government Hspt GHc6, 941,454
Koforidua SDA Hspt GHc314, 752
Kwahu Govt Hspt GHc1, 879,985
St. Dominic Hspt GHc1, 996,924
Ashanti Region Total GHc50, 045,753.72
Agogo Hspt GHc3, 290,722
Konongo Govt Hspt GHc2, 066,549
Kumawu Dist Hspt GHc217, 879
Mamhya Govt Hspt (Two meters) GHc2,026,944
Mampong Maternity Hspt GHc299, 775
Bekwai Dist Hspt GHc2, 721,858
Government Hspt GHc1, 908,530
Fomena Govt Hspt GHc300, 360
Obuasi Govt Hspt GHc1, 022,440
Atonsu Govt Hspt GHc2, 860,326
Bibiani Govt Hspt GHc1, 279,540
Komfo Anokye Teaching Hspt GHc (Two meters) GHc27,265,226
SDA Hspt Kwadaso GHc506, 361
St. Patrick Hspt Offinso GHc2, 248,319
Suntreso Govt Hspt GHc2, 030,915
Western Region Total GHc22, 312,253
Bogoso Hospital (Two meters) GHc497,828
Takoradi Hspt (Two meters) GHc3,509,295
Tarkwa Govt Hspt (Three meters) GHc9,499,254
Tarkwa Hspt Apinto GHc2, 391,983
Wassa Dunkwa Hspt (Two meters) GHc294,996
Government Hspt (Two meters) GHc1,708,108
Nsuaem Hospital GHc169, 220
Kwasimintim Hospital GHc1, 547,022
Essikado Govt Hspt GHc780,780
Elubo Hspt (Two meters) GHc271,993
Akwantombra Hspt GHc184, 219