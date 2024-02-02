ECG implements spot-billing system to tackle overbilling issues

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is set to roll out a spot-billing system as a solution to challenges associated with overbilling, stemming from non reading of customers' bills and subsequent inaccurate estimations.



In a press statement released on February 2, 2024, ECG outlined the details of the initiative, emphasizing the incorporation of a new reading meter designed to capture customers' electricity consumption data, seamlessly integrating it into the central ECG database.



The key feature of the system is its ability to generate instant bills for customers, aiming to eliminate errors and prevent instances of overpayment.



See the statement from ECG below:



