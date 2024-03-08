ECG initiates exercise to replace 450,000 meters in Accra West Region

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

The Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd. (ECG) has embarked on a substantial effort to replace more than 450,000 meters within the Accra West region.



This initiative aims to swap postpaid, non-smart prepaid, and malfunctioning meters with MMS-compliant smart prepaid meters over the course of the next five months.



As part of its Loss Reduction Programme (LRP), ECG is implementing this meter replacement exercise to facilitate the installation of smart meters and enhance energy accounting. The program is designed to ensure an adequate supply of meters for service connection requests and to mitigate system losses.



Mr. Emmanuel Akinie, the ECG Accra West Region General Manager, highlighted the convenience of smart prepaid meters, enabling customers to conveniently purchase credits from anywhere using the ECG Power app or the designated short code.



Assuring customers of the legitimacy of the replacement exercise, Mr. Akinie stated that officers would carry official letters from ECG authorizing their activities. He also guaranteed that any outstanding balances on old meters would be duly transferred to customers' new smart prepaid meters.



Emphasizing that the meter replacement service is free, Mr. Akinie encouraged customers to grant access to ECG officers for the timely replacement of their meters.



The districts covered in the Accra West region include Ablekuma, Achimota, Amasaman, Bortianor, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Korlebu, and Nsawam.