ECG introduces online services for various applications

In a move to enhance efficiency and streamline customer service, the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has announced the migration of various applications, including new service requests, separate meter applications, and additional load requests, to its online platform, ECG Mobile App.



This transition is set to take effect from February 1, 2024.



The initiative is part of ECG's broader digital transformation agenda, aiming to provide customers with a more efficient and hassle-free service experience. To adapt to this change, customers are encouraged to utilize the ECG Mobile App for their application needs.



In a statement released on January 27, 2024, ECG emphasized the importance of accurate and active contact details during the application process, as all responses and communication regarding the applications will be conducted through the telephone numbers provided by the customers.



The shift towards online applications aligns with ECG's commitment to embracing digital solutions, ensuring a seamless experience for customers while advancing the company's vision for a more technologically-driven service delivery.



