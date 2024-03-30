ECG is obligated to adhere to PURC's directives – Kwabena Donkor

General News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Kwabena Donkor, former Power Minister and Member of Parliament for Pru East constituency, has stressed that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is obligated to adhere to directives issued by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), highlighting the regulatory body's oversight role in the energy sector.



During an interview on JoyNews' Newsfile, Dr. Donkor emphasized that the PURC, functioning as a regulatory authority, holds sway over all facets of power supply, and its directives must be followed by the relevant entities.



“If for any reason you can’t comply, you immediately go back to the regulator and state your case or you can go to court to quash the orders of the regulator,” he said.



Addressing recent directives from the PURC, including the order for ECG to furnish a comprehensive report of its operations and the distribution of funds from the Cash Waterfall Mechanism (CWM), Dr. Donkor reiterated the importance of regulatory compliance in safeguarding consumer interests and maintaining service standards.



Moreover, Dr. Donkor clarified the distinction between the transmission responsibilities of GRIDCo and the distribution obligations of ECG, emphasizing that ECG should not be held accountable for issues concerning the national interconnected transmission system.



He underscored that while ECG operates as a distribution entity, GRIDCo handles the transmission of power, conveying it to distribution companies like ECG and NEDCo.



Dr. Donkor urged stakeholders to recognize the delineation of roles within the energy sector, emphasizing that accountability should be attributed accurately based on respective responsibilities.