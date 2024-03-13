ECG issues 3-day ultimatum to Ridge Hospital over GHc42m electricity debt

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has given a three-day ultimatum to Ridge Hospital's management, urging them to settle a GHc42 million debt accumulated over a year's electricity consumption.



"You are required to make full payment of the above amount from the date of this notice, preferably between the hours of 8:00am and 4:00pm at any ECG office," the notice read.



"Failure on your part to honor this request after three-working days of delivery will result in disconnection of electricity supply to your premise without further notice and legal action would be initiated against you," it added.



See the notice from ECG below:



