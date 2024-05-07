ECG launches youth apprenticeship programme to tackle unemployment

General News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Training Centre is set to introduce a new Youth Apprenticeship Programme from June 2024, aimed at combating youth unemployment by equipping young Ghanaians with essential electrical engineering and energy management skills.



As part of its commitment to addressing unemployment challenges, the ECG Training Centre announced the launch of this initiative, designed to empower individuals aged 16 to 25 with practical knowledge and hands-on experience in electrical systems, renewable energy technologies, and smart grid applications.



In a press release issued by the communications department of the centre, it was highlighted that the 12-weekend programme was strategically crafted to meet the pressing need for job creation and skill development among Ghana's youth.



The programme aims not only to prepare participants for entry into the workforce but also to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship within the energy sector, fostering self-employment opportunities.



Mr. Godfred Mensah, Director of the ECG Training Centre, emphasized that the Youth Apprenticeship Programme was more than just vocational training; it was about empowering young people to become leaders and innovators in the energy sector.



He reiterated the centre's commitment to providing a conducive environment for creativity, entrepreneurship, and growth among Ghana's youth.



Participants in the programme will benefit from mentorship by seasoned professionals, access to state-of-the-art facilities, and receive a certificate upon completion. Additionally, they will receive support in entrepreneurial ventures and gain essential skills for the job market within the energy sector.



The launch of this initiative signals ECG's dedication to not only addressing immediate employment needs but also laying the groundwork for sustainable development and innovation in Ghana's vital energy industry.